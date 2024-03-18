3,175 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,799,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,440,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,843,000 after acquiring an additional 113,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,883,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,802 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 107,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,929. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $74.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

