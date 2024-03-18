2,943 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FI traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $151.28. 391,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,867. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $130.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

