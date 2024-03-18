27,275 Shares in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,405,000 after acquiring an additional 386,693 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,877,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,222,000 after buying an additional 359,678 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 626,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.29. 12,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,095. The stock has a market cap of $882.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

