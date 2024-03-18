2,714 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,464. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

