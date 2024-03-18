2,707 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,577,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.88. 866,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

