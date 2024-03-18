2,684 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,403. The firm has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

