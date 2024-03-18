2,560 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $93.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.04. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

