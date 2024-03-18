1,945 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.06. 47,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,322. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $177.87 and a 12-month high of $237.96. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

