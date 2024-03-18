19,227 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

