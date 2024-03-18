16,065 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Applied Materials comprises about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.35. The stock had a trading volume of 595,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

