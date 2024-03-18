1,583 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.51. 2,281,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,660. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.82. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

