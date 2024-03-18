1,365 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.05. The company had a trading volume of 423,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,058. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $180.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.