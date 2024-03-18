1,123 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.82. 3,592,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

