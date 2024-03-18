10,551 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,198. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $100.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

