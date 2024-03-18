1,004 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 37,578 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $540.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $307.48 and a 1-year high of $544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.38.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

