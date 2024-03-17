Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.190–1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.0 million-$172.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.3 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 guidance to ($1.19)-($1.09) EPS.
Zumiez Price Performance
NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.49.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez
About Zumiez
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zumiez
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.