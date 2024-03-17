Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.190–1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.0 million-$172.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.3 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 guidance to ($1.19)-($1.09) EPS.

Zumiez Price Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

About Zumiez

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zumiez by 50.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,745 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zumiez by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.