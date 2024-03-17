ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $21.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.66.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

