Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 14th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $125.17 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

