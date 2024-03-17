Zcash Reaches Market Cap of $482.44 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $482.44 million and $85.89 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $29.55 or 0.00043205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00071346 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

