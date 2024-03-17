Zacks Research Weighs in on Range Resources Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.04 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

