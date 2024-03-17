Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

OVV stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

