Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for OGE Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

