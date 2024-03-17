Yen Mei Lim Acquires 1,276 Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) insider Yen Mei Lim acquired 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 783 ($10.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.08 ($12,800.87).

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

LON HSL opened at GBX 783 ($10.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £584.90 million, a P/E ratio of -966.67 and a beta of 1.26. Henderson Smaller Companies has a 52 week low of GBX 626 ($8.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 836 ($10.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 785.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 744.80.

Henderson Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Henderson Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

