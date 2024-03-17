yearn.finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $86.76 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $9,111.19 or 0.13557595 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $303.20 million and approximately $86.76 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,278 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

