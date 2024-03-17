Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 14th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Yatsen Stock Performance
Shares of YSG stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.49. 13,561,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,021. Yatsen has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -2.17.
Yatsen shares are set to reverse split on Monday, March 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 18th.
Yatsen Company Profile
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.
