Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 14th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of YSG stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.49. 13,561,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,021. Yatsen has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -2.17.

Yatsen shares are set to reverse split on Monday, March 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 118,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 787,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 614,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,969 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

