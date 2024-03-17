Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 14th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiao-I stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Xiao-I alerts:

Xiao-I Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Xiao-I stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.