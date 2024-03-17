Xai Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $353.45 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00001868 BTC on exchanges. Xai has a market cap of $353.45 million and approximately $59.76 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xai has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.24214374 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $77,816,522.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

