Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for 6.7% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 709,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,293. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

