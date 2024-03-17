Wojak Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.83 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $17.83 million and $32,525.92 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Wojak Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

