Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.92

Shares of Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and traded as high as $26.05. Wilmar International shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 8,275 shares changing hands.
Wilmar International Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Wilmar International
Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.
