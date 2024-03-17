Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $308.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.01. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $25,844.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 912,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,165,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $32,128.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 919,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,342,444.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $25,844.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 912,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,165,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,695 shares of company stock worth $654,939 in the last ninety days. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

