Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as high as C$9.97. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$9.94, with a volume of 14,341,349 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.40.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.84. The firm has a market cap of C$5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.19. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of C$914.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.106113 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

