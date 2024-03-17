WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

WRK opened at $48.60 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

