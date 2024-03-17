Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as low as $10.53. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 43,034 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
