Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as low as $10.53. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 43,034 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 80,588 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 126,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

