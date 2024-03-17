Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.15

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and traded as low as $7.07. Western Asset Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 36,374 shares.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 427,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.