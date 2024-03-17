Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.15

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and traded as low as $7.07. Western Asset Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 36,374 shares.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global High Income Fund
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.