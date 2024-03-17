West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WST. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:WST opened at $387.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.42 and a 52-week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

