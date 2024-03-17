WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $82.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

