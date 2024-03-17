WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 97 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $387.00 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $316.43 and a twelve month high of $392.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

