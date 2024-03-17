WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 3,831 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOR. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $55.44.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

