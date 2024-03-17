WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.54 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.20. The company has a market cap of $345.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.