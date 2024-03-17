WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $218.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $224.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

