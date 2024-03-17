WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $648.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.