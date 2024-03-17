WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

