WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

