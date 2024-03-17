WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 17,725 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 128.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

