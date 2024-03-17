WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 7,850 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.68 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

