Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth $75,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

