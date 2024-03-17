vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $47.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

