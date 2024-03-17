Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 253,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,459. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

