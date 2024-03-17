VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Short Interest Update

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 14th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at VOXX International

In related news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,568,750 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,312,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in VOXX International by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VOXX International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in VOXX International by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOXX International

VOXX International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $180.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter.

About VOXX International

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.